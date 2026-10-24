3 Accounts Officers get additional charge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Directorate General of Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department, Jammu and Kashmir Government, has ordered assignment of additional charges to three officers with immediate effect.

As per the order, Nadish Khursheed, FA/CAO, Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, will hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Local Fund, Audit & Pensions, in addition to her own duties, till Maheen Yaseen returns from leave.

Advertisement

Ankush Kumar, AO, District Fund Office, Doda, will hold the charge of the post of Treasury Officer, Bhalessa in addition to his own duties, till Ved Prakash returns from leave.

Gurpreet Singh I/C AO, District Fund Office, Reasi, will hold the charge of the post of Pay & AO, Municipal Council, Reasi, in addition to his own duties, till Pardeep Kumar Pandith resumes his duties.