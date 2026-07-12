2nd J&K UT Table Tennis Ranking C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: The 2nd J&K UT Table Tennis Ranking Championship 2026 commenced at the Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, Jammu.

Organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Table Tennis Association (JKTTA) in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council under the 'My Youth My Pride' and 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan' initiatives, the championship aims to promote table tennis at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

The event was inaugurated by IP Singh, who attended as the chief guest. Ajay Sharma, international medallist and Senior Vice President of the Table Tennis Association of J&K, was the guest of honour. The opening ceremony was attended by JKTTA officials, coaches, parents, sports enthusiasts and players.

Following the inauguration, matches were held in the Under-11 Boys, Under-17 Girls, Under-19 Girls and Women categories. In the Under-19 Girls event, Mishti defeated Rutba by 3-0, Alena beat Kritika by 3-1, Nitya overcame Bhavin by 3-1, Srishti defeated Madiya by 3-0, Myrah beat Ragini by 3-0 and Aditri registered a 3-0 win over Madiya.

In the Under-17 Girls category, Myrah defeated Aayna Thakur by 3-0, Aanya beat Kamakshi by 3-1, Prisha overcame Kavya by 3-1, Arya defeated Badyal by 3-1, while Rutba edged past Bhavin by 3-2 in a closely contested match.

In the Women's category, Chitrani defeated Kritika by 3-1, Alena beat Rutba by 3-0, Srishti overcame Ragni by 3-0, Nitya defeated Madiya by 3-0, and Aditri registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Samridhi.

In the Under-11 Boys event, Utkarsh defeated Ojas by 3-1, Shivay beat Gourish by 3-1, Kritarth overcame Riyan by 3-1, Anushthan defeated Siddid by 3-1 and Krishiv registered a 3-1 win over Mohammad. The matches were officiated by Gurvinder Singh Sasan and Ankit Sharma.