2nd Dengue death in Samba, 163 cases reported so far

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 16: A woman from Chak Manga in Samba has died of Dengue, sparking panic in the area.

Meanwhile, the Samba Health Department has yet to confirm this death. This marks the second such fatality in the district. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Jyoti Devi, a resident of Chak Manga, Samba. Her death has created panic in the locality, and people have expressed their resentment against Health Department . They claimed that no health screenings have been conducted in their neighborhood, and that the Department has shown no concern for their well-being.

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On October 9, Jyoti Devi visited the District Hospital complaining of a fever; following a Dengue test, she was referred to AIIMS for better treatment, where she passed away on October 11 during treatment. The news left the people in shock and panic gripped the area, especially since Kuldeep Singh-from the nearby Kehli Mandi-had also died from dengue just some time earlier.

People had barely begun to recover from that trauma when news of this second death emerged. When contacted regarding this incident, the Health Department stated that they had received no information about it.

A total of 163 Dengue cases have been reported in Samba district, with most patients having recovered and returned home. Kuldeep Singh, from Kehli Mandi in Samba, died due to dengue. Our teams are actively working in various locations-conducting awareness camps, spraying disinfectants, and screening residents. Previously, following a surge in dengue cases, three 'dengue hotspots' were designated in Samba. ``We have not received any reports of a second death; however, people need to remain more vigilant,'' said Dr. Anju Bala District Health Officer, Samba.

She said ``Do not allow water to collect in empty containers left around the house, in flower pots, coolers, or any other such places. If you develop a fever, get tested immediately at the nearest hospital''.