299 candidates from J&K and Ladakh High Court qualify AIBE-XIX

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: A total of 299 candidates from the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have qualified the All India Bar Examination-XIX (AIBE-XIX), the results of which were declared today by the Bar Council of India.

According to the result notification, 411 candidates, including 204 women and 207 men, appeared in the examination under the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Of the successful candidates, 134 are women and 165 are men, taking the total number of qualified candidates to 299.

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A total of 112 candidates failed to qualify, comprising 70 women and 42 men.

The Bar Council of India also released the state and High Court-wise performance data for the examination. Across the country, 1,75,701 candidates appeared in AIBE-XIX, of whom 1,15,805 qualified, while 59,876 did not qualify. The results of 20 candidates have been kept pending due to alleged malpractice cases.

The Bar Council of India has announced that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XXII) will be held on November 29, 2026. Online registration will begin on August 19 and continue till October 27, while admit cards will be issued on November 14.