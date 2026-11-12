29 teams to compete in U-17 Girls National Cricket C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: As many as 29 States, Union Territories and organisations will participate in the 70th National School Games U-17 Girls Cricket Championship, scheduled to be held in Jammu from November 15 to 20.

The six-day championship is being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). The participating teams include Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other States and recognised school sports organisations.

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The matches will be played at seven venues across Jammu city and its outskirts, providing young cricketers an opportunity to showcase their talent at the national level.

Director General Youth Services and Sports, Anuradha Gupta, said hosting the championship was a proud milestone for J&K. Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Jammu, Inderjeet Parihar, said the Department was committed to ensuring smooth, secure and professional conduct of the championship.