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Home / Latest News / 29 Accounts Officers Deployed For On-Job Assignment

29 Accounts Officers Deployed For On-Job Assignment

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Finance Department has deployed 29 Accounts Officers (Probationers) for on-job assignments with independent charge of posts in various offices across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:54 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Finance Department has deployed 29 Accounts Officers (Probationers) for on-job assignments with independent charge of posts in various offices across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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