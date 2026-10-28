29 Accounts Officers Deployed For On-Job Assignment
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Finance Department has deployed 29 Accounts Officers (Probationers) for on-job assignments with independent charge of posts in various offices across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Finance Department has deployed 29 Accounts Officers (Probationers) for on-job assignments with independent charge of posts in various offices across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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