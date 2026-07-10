28 killed in massive fire at shoe factory in China

BEIJING, Jul 9: Twenty-eight people were killed in a massive fire at a shoe factory in China's Jinjiang City on Thursday, local authorities said.

Videos of the incident showed the fire engulfing the building and the nearby structures.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a joint work team to Jinjiang City in Quanzhou in east China's Fujian Province, to guide rescue and response efforts following the fire.

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It broke out at around 12 pm at the factory, the ministry said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed officials to make every effort to carry out search and rescue operations, identify the cause of the accident, and hold those responsible accountable, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (PTI)