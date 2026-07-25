28 JKREGP aspirants complete EDP at SBI-RSETI Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: A General Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for candidates sponsored under the Jammu & Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) concluded at SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI), Roop Nagar, Jammu.

The programme was attended by 28 aspiring entrepreneurs from different parts of Jammu district. A certificate distribution ceremony was organised on the occasion, with Tilak Raj, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, KVIB, Jammu Division, J&K, as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Mohd Sadiq, District Officer, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (JKKVIB), Jammu, and Sunny Goja, Director, SBI-RSETI Jammu.

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Addressing the participants, Mohd Sadiq highlighted the objectives and benefits of the JKREGP scheme, a credit-linked subsidy initiative of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir aimed at promoting self-employment ventures. He informed that eligible beneficiaries receive a 35 per cent subsidy through J&K Bank for establishing enterprises.

Tilak Raj encouraged the trainees to utilise the skills gained during the programme to develop sustainable businesses and contribute as employment generators. Sunny Goja assured continued guidance and support from SBI-RSETI to help participants in their entrepreneurial journey. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shallu Sharma, Faculty, SBI-RSETI Jammu.