28 IPS, 72 JKPS officers shifted in major police reshuffle

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: In a major reshuffle in the Police, the Lieutenant Governor administration today ordered the transfers and postings of 100 officers, including 28 IPS and 72 JKPS.

As per an order issued by the Home Department, Danesh Rana, the 1996 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as MD J&K Police Housing Corporation relieving SJM Gillani of the additional charge and Garib Dass, the 1997 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as Director SKPA Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as ADG Home Guards, Civil Defence & SDRF against an available vacancy.

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The order further said that Abdul Jabbar, the 2008 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, awaiting posting, has been posted as IG Armed Police Jammu against an available vacancy and 2009 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Director SKPA Udhampur vice Garib Dass

Similarly, another 2009 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Shahid Mehraj Rather, awaiting posting, has been posted as IG Technical Services J&K, against an available vacancy besides being directed to continue to hold the additional charge of Director, Police Telecommunications, J&K, till further orders and Rayees Mohammad Bhat, the 2010 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently posted as DIG CID Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as DIG CID HQ J&K.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, the 2011 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently holding the charge of DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG Railways vice Zahid Naseem Manhas and Swarn Singh Kotwal, the 2012 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently posted as Director SSF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range vice Shiv Kumar Sharma, the order said.

Another 2012 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, Zahid Naseem Manhas, currently serving as DIG Railways J&K, has been transferred and posted as DIG Armed Police Jammu against an available vacancy and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, the 2013 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently posted as SSP Traffic City Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Commandant 23 JKAP IR against an available vacancy.

The order further said Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo, another 2013 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as SSP Adm JK4C, has been transferred and posted as Principal STC Talwara against an available vacancy and Sanjay Kumar Kotwal, the 2014 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently posted as SSP Railways Katra, has been transferred and posted as Commandant 18 JKAP IR vice Raj Singh Gouria.

Similarly, Sudhanshu Dhama, the 2016 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as SSP Ganderbal, has been posted as SSP Kupwara vice Syed Al Tahir Gillani and Bisma Qazi, the 2017 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as SSP Tech CID HQ, has been posted as SSP Traffic City, Srinagar vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat.

Hareesh HP, the 2017 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as AIG Welfare, PHQ, has been posted as Director SSF vice Swarn Singh Kotwal and Vishnu Kumar, the 2019 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently awaiting posting, has been posted as SSP Tech CID HQ vice Bisma Qazi, the Government order said.

It said Arshi Aadil, the 2019 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, awaiting posting, has been posted as Commandant 1 JKAP Women vice Ramesh Chander Kotwal and 2020 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Tikam Singh Verma, awaiting posting as been posted as Commandant 16 JKAP vice Sukhdev Raj.

Additionally, Kamal Pal Singh Malhotra, the 2020 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as SSP Finger Print Bureau, has been posted as SSP Administration Wing JK4C vice Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo and KM Priyanka, the 2021 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, awaiting posting, has been posted as SSP Traffic National Highway vice Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie.

The order further said that Vaibhav Meena, the 2022 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as SP South Jammu, has been posted as SSP Poonch vice Shafket Hussain and Neha Jain, another 2022 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, presently posted as SP East Srinagar, has been posted as SSP Sopore vice Iftkhar Talib.

While Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Jammu, Anna Sinha, the 2022 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer has been posted as SSP Ramban vice Arun Gupta, Harshal Rajesh Mahajan, another 2022 batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, currently serving as Additional SP Baramulla, has been posted as SSP Ganderbal vice Sudhanshu Dhama.

Similarly, IPS officer Rajeev Kumar Ambasta, awaiting posting, has been posted as Commandant 3 JKAP Security against an available vacancy and Deepak Yadav, IPS, awaiting posting, has been posted as SP Ops JK4C against an available vacancy.

Anand Kumar Mishra, IPS, awaiting posting, has been posted as SSP ANTF J&K vice Mohammad Anwar-Ul-Haq and Satish Kumar, IPS, awaiting posting, has been posted as SSP Railways Jammu vice Shailendra Singh, the order said.

It added that Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, Director CD & SDRF Kashmir, has been posted as Director CTC Lethpora against an available vacancy and Shailendra Singh, SSP Railways Jammu, has been posted as Director CD & SDRF Kashmir vice Imtiyaz Hussain Mir.

While Shoket Hussain, SSP PCR Srinagar, has been posted as AIG Welfare PHQ vice Hareesh HP, Wasim Qadri, SSP Railways Kashmir, has been posted as SSP Security Kashmir vice Sajad Khaliq Bhat.

Additionally, Rohit Baskotra, SSP SSG, has been posted as AIG Personnel HQ against an available vacancy and Arun Gupta, the SSP Ramban, has been posted as SSP SS CID HQ vice Musadiq Majid Basu.

The order said Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Handwara, has been posted as SSP Bandipore vice Ajaz Ahmed Zargar and Mohammad Yousuf, SSP Security Civil Secretariat, has been posted as SSP Railways Kashmir vice Wasim Qadri.

It added that Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Commandant 12 JKAP IR, has been posted as SSP HQ CID vice Girdhari Lal, who has been posted as Commandant 8 JKAP vice Suram Singh.

Similarly, Ramesh Chander Kotwal, Commandant 1 JKAP Women, has been posted as SSP Railways Katra vice Sanjay Kumar Kotwal and Sukhdev Raj, Commandant 16 JKAP IR, has been posted as Commandant 12 JKAP IR vice Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

The order further said that Sanjay Rana, Commandant 7 JKAP Security, has been posted as Commandant 11 JKAP IR against an available vacancy and Shafket Hussain, SSP Poonch, has been posted as Commandant 2 JKAP Women against an available vacancy.

While Suran Singh, Commandant 8 JKAP, has been posted as Commandant 2 JKAP Women against an available vacancy, Raj Singh Gouria, Commandant 18 JKAP IR, has been posted as SSP Security VIP (Tech) against an available vacancy.

Dr SD Choudhary, SSP Enforcement, has been posted as Commandant 12 JKAP Security against an available vacancy and Sanjay Sharma, SO to DIG JSK Range, has been posted as Commandant 7 JKAP Security vice Sanjay Rana, the order said.

It added that Syed Al Tahir Gilani, SSP Kupwara, has been posted as SSP PCR Kashmir vice Shoket Hussain and Master Popsy, SSP A CID HQ, has been posted as SSP Rural Traffic Jammu vice Farooq Qesor Malik.

The order further said that Sajad Ahmad Shah, SSP Awantipora, has been posted as Commandant 17 JKAP IR against an available vacancy and Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, SSP Traffic National Highway, has been posted as Commandant 13 JKAP against an available vacancy.

Sajad Khaliq Bhat, SSP Security Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SSP Handwara vice Tahir Saleem Khan and Aijaz Ahmed Zargar, SSP Bandipore has been transferred and posted as SSP A CID HQ vice Master Popsy.

Farooq Qesor Malik, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commandant 22 JKAP IR vice Mushim Ahmed and Mushim Ahmad, Commandant 22 JKAP IR has been transferred and posted as AIG Tech PHQ.

Mohd Anwar-ul-Haq, SSP ANTF J&K has been transferred and posted as SO to IG Crime against available vacancy and Zahoor Ahmed Wani, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as SP PTWS Srinagar against available vacancy.

Ayaz Ahmad Sheikh, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as SP SCW Kashmir against available vacancy and Vivek Shekhar Sharma, SP North Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Bhadarwah vice Vinod Kumar.

Irshad Hussain Rather, Additional SP Ops Baramulla has been transferred and posted as SSP Awantipore vice Sajad Ahmad Shah and Iftkhar Talib, SP Sopore has been transferred and posted as SP SIA HQ against available vacancy.

Mashkoor Ahmed Zargar, Additional SP Security Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SP South Srinagar vice Shabir Ahmad Khan and Pardeep Singh, Additional SP Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO 8 JKAP IR against available vacancy.

Raj Paul Singh, Addl SP SB CID Jammu has been transferred and posted as Dy. Director SSG vice Rohit Baskotra and Gawhar Ahmed Khan, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO 20 JKAP IR against available vacancy.

Ashiq Hussain Tak, Dy CO 6 JKAP IR has been transferred and posted as SP Security Civil Secretariat vice Mohd Yousuf and Shabir Ahmad Khan, SP South Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Dy. CO 10 JKAP IR against available vacancy.

Naeem Ahmad Wani, Additional SP PCR Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Hazratbal vice Hilal Khaliq Bhat and Syed Yasir Qadri, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Vice Principal CTC Lethpora vice Sajad Ahmad Sheikh.

Sandeep Bhat, Additional SP Udhampur has been transferred and posted as SP HQ Jammu vice Anna Sinha and Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, Vice Principal CTC Lethpora has been transferred and posted as Dy. CO 2 JKAP Border against available vacancy.

Vinod Kumar, Additional SP Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Dy Director SKPA Udhampur against available vacancy and Dr. Ajay Sharma, Additional SP Ops Poonch has been transferred and posted as Dy. CO 2 JKAP Border against available vacancy.

Hilal Khaliq Bhat, Sp Hazaratbal has been transferred and posted as Dy CO 8 JKAP IR against available vacancy and Fahad Tak, Dy.CO 10 JKAP IR has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Baramulla vice Harshal Rajesh Mahajan. He shall also hold the additional charge of Additional SP Ops Baramulla.

Shah Umar, SP HQ Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Additional SP PCR Srinagar vice Naeem Ahmed Wani and Baljit Singh, Additional SP Nowshera has been transferred and posted as SP North Jammu vice Vivek Shekhar Sharma.

Pardeep Kumar, Additional SP SIA has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Samba vice Garu Ram and Musadiq Majid Basu, SSP SS CID HQ has been transferred and posted as SP East Srinagar vice Neha Jain.

Arvinder Singh Kotwal, Addl SP Traffic Jammu has been transferred and posted as SO to DIG JSK Range vice Sanjay Sharma and Mohd Shafiq, Dy CO 2 JKAP IR has been transferred and posted as Addl SP Kishtwar vice Pardeep Singh.

Mohd Shafi Sheikh, Addl SP Crime J&K has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO 4 JKAP IR against available vacancy and Bikram Kumar, Additional SP Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Vice Principal PTTI Vijaypur against available vacancy.

Garu Ram, Additional SP Samba has been transferred and posted as Dy. CO 1 JKAP Border against available vacancy and Rameez Rashid Bhat, Addl SP Shopian has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO 23 JKAP IR against available vacancy.

Shivender Singh Jamwal, Vice Principal PTS Kathua has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Udhampur vice Sandeep Bhat and Nikhil Rasgotra, Additional SP CID CI Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Nowshera vice Baljit Singh.

Mubashir Rasool, Additional SP CID HQ has been transferred and posted as SP Enforcement vice Dr. S.D Choudhary and Tariq Mehmood, Dy CO 12 JKAP Security has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO 2 JKAP Women against available vacancy.

Raies Ahmed Mir, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO 9 JKAP IR against available vacancy and Owaise Rashid, Additional SP Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO 6 JKAP IR vice Ashiq Hussain Tak.

Gh. Mustafa Bhat, Dy CO 17 JKAP IR has been transferred and posted as SP HQ Srinagar vice Shah Umar and Ab. Raqeeb Malik, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Additional SP CID HQ (AWP).

Hamid Ali Banday, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Ops Poonch vice Dr. Ajay Sharma and Abdul Maajid Magray, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Addl SP Shopian vice Rameez Rashid Bhat.

Mir Burhan-Ul-Haq Kanth, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Dy. CO 12 JKAP Security vice Tariq Mehmood and Sajad Sarwer, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Additional SP CID CI Jammu vice Nikhil Rasgotra.

Vaseem Mehmood, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Rajouri vice Bikram Kumar and Suresh Kumar Sharma, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Additional SP SB CID Jammu vice Raj Paul Singh.

Nissar Ahmad Darzi, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Ganderbal vice Owaise Rashid and Varun Jandial, awaiting posting has been transferred and posted as SP South Jammu vice Vaibhav Meena.

See Order Copy Click Here......