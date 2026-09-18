27th District Srinagar Sqay Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The 27th District Srinagar Sqay Championship concluded here today with enthusiastic participation of more than 200 players from various educational institutions across the district.

The championship witnessed impressive displays of talent, discipline, sportsmanship and competitive spirit among the young Sqay athletes. The event provided a platform to budding players to showcase their skills and promote sporting culture among the youth.

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Dr Firdous Baba, Chief, Kashmir Sewa Sangh, was the chief guest. In his address, he appreciated the efforts of the organisers, coaches, teachers and participating players, while stressing the importance of education, sports and constructive opportunities for the younger generation.

After keen competition, Green Valley Educational Institute secured first place, followed by Muslim Public School in second place and Al Huda Islamia Public School in third place. The organisers congratulated the winners, players, coaches and supporting staff for their dedication and participation.