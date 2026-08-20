27 New Wetlands Of Over One Hectare Area Identified: JKPCC To NGT

New Delhi, Aug 20: The JKPCC has informed the National Green Tribunal that 27 new wetlands with an area of over one hectare have been identified.

The green body is hearing the matter based on media reports about the shrinking Kashmiri wetlands and threats to the region's ecosystem, besides the findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) this year regarding the alarming rate at which the region's water bodies (518 of 687 lakes) have disappeared.

In an order dated August 18, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has filed the status report on August 8 stating that 27 new wetlands which are of an area more than one hectare have been identified."

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The bench, however, noted that the document was flawed.

It said, "We find that in this tabulated information, the column of GIS (Geographic Information System) area is highlighted in black; therefore, it is difficult to read the disclosure made in that column."

The bench further directed the JKPCC to furnish "complete information" regarding the newly identified wetlands, including their area and encroachments.

It said, "The JKPCC is also required to place on record the water quality analysis of the samples taken from these 27 water bodies and sources of pollution, if any, affecting their water quality."

The tribunal has scheduled the next hearing for November 6.