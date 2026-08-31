27 bovines rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 30: Udhampur Police foiled a bovine smuggling attempt during naka checking at Phalata and rescued 27 bovine animals.

According to Police, during naka checking, a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number HR63C-5664 coming towards Udhampur from Jammu was intercepted. Upon checking, 27 bovines were found loaded in the vehicle. All the bovines were rescued and the vehicle was seized and the alleged smuggler managed to escape from the spot.

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Accordingly, a case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Rehambal. Further investigation is in progress