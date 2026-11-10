26 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Police today seized 26 vehicles and an earth mover during enforcement operations against illegal mining across Kulgam, Baramulla, Awantipora and Anantnag districts, while 13 heavy motor vehicles were challaned for traffic violations.

A police spokesperson said that in Kulgam, police registered three FIRs after intercepting four tractors allegedly transporting illegally extracted sand and boulders without valid authorisation and royalty documents at Vessu and Palpora crossings.

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The action was taken by Police Station Qazigund and Police Post Mirbazar. FIR Nos. 274/2026, 275/2026 and 276/2026 were registered, and investigations were taken up, the spokesperson said.

In separate enforcement drives in the district, police seized 10 vehicles, including heavy motor vehicles, motorcycles, a tractor and other two-wheelers, for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, including non-compliance with High Security Registration Plate requirements.

Police Stations Devsar, Qaimoh and Qazigund also challaned 13 heavy motor vehicles, including tippers and dumpers, for traffic violations, the spokesperson said.

In Sopore, police, along with the Geology and Mining Department, seized five vehicles involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals without permission.

In Baramulla, police seized a tipper bearing registration number JK05B-4113 at Chakloo for transporting minor minerals without valid permission. "Legal proceedings under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act were initiated through the District Mineral Officer," the spokesperson said.

In Awantipora, police seized a JCB machine at Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Tanchibagh, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Pampore, and apprehended its driver, identified as Mohd Sakib Sheikh, a resident of Dusoo, Pulwama, presently residing at Doonnard, Pampore.

An FIR (No. 102/2026) was registered at Police Station Pampore, and an investigation was initiated, the spokesperson said.

In another operation, police seized two tippers bearing registration numbers JK01Q-0301 and JK01AT-2525 at Bujibagh, Samboora, for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of sand from the Jhelum River. An FIR (No. 104/2026) was registered, the spokesperson said.

In Anantnag, police seized four tractors allegedly involved in illegal mining during night-time checking at Telwani, Achabal. Further legal action was being initiated, the spokesperson said.