26 Secretariat Gazetted Officers Get Pay Level Upgradation

JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the stepping up of the pay level of 26 members of the J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II from Level-8 (Rs 47,600–1,51,100) to Level-8A (Rs 50,700–1,60,600) to bring them at par with their junior counterpart, Private Secretary Robinder Singh.

The pay revision has been granted notionally with effect from July 10, 2024, while the monetary benefit will be admissible from the date of issuance of the order.

The next annual increment for the officers will fall due on January 1, 2025.

Advertisement

See Order Copy Click Here.....