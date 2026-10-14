26 AEEs posted in H&UD Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Government of JKUT today issued the orders of transfers/postings of 26 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Civil/Mechanical in the J&K Housing and Urban Development Department.

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Assistant Executive Engineer Hilda Shafi has been posted in the UEED Division Pulwama, Reyan Mohsin Sadiq in UEED Div Ganderbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed in UEED Division Anantnag, Nisar Ahmed in UEED Div Right River Srinagar, Mohd Yousuf Naikoo in UEED Div Kulgam-Shopian, Amir Ashai in UEED Div Baramulla, Musadiq Bashir Bhat in UEED Div Left River Srinagar, Ubaidullah Ganani in UEED Div Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmed Mir in UEED Div Kathua, Vikas Salathia in UEED Div Doda-Kishtwar with addl charge of UEED Div Ramban, Fareed Ahmed in UEED Div Rajouri with addl charge of UEED Div Poonch, Majid Jabar placed in the office of SE UEED Jammu as Tech officer, Mohd Farooq in UEED Div Right River Jammu, Abdul Qadeer in UEED Div Left River Jammu, Avinash Gupta in UEED Div Udhampur, Syed Asif Hussain shall await further orders of posting in the H&UDD, Rayees Ahmed Hazar in UEED Div Budgam, Noor- Ud-Din in the office of SE UEED Kashmir as Tech Officer, while Pawan Sharma has been posted in the UEED Div Samba.

Meanwhile, seven AEEs, Mechanical have also been posted/ adjusted in the H&UD Department. AEE Khursheed Ahmed Bhat has been posted in UEED Div Baramulla, with addl charge of the UEED Divs, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal; Kuldeep Raj posted in UEED Div Anantnag with addl charge of UEED Divs , Kulgam-Shopian and Pulwama; Manzoor Ahmed Haji has been posted in UEED Div Right River Srinagar with addl charge of UEED Div Left River Srinagar and UEED Div Budgam; Harvinder Singh in UEED Div Reasi with addl charge of UEED Divs Rajouri and Poonch; Vinod Kumar Bhan in UEED Div Left River Jammu with addl charge of UEED Div Right River Jammu; Ashok Kumar in UEED Div Kathua with addl charge of UEED Div Samba while, AEE Sudenrshan Kumar has been posted in UEED Div Udhampur with addl charge of the UEED Divisions Doda- Kishtwar and Ramban.