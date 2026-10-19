253 persons benefit from free artificial limbs camp in Uri

Excelsior Correspondent

URI, Oct 18: A total of 253 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) from the border areas of Uri benefited from a free artificial limbs fitment camp organised by the Pritam Spiritual Foundation, Poonch, in collaboration with the Indian Army's Uri Brigade.

Sponsored by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahaita Samiti, Jaipur, the camp was inaugurated by the Brigade Commander, Uri Brigade, in the presence of Prof Jagbir Singh, President of Pritam Spiritual Foundation, S Prithpal Singh and Col (Retd) Anil Bhat, senior members of the Foundation.

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The closing ceremony was attended by the Deputy Commander, Uri Brigade, along with SDPO Uri, Tehsildar Uri, BMO Uri, AEE PWD Uri, Numberdar Netar Singh, Dr Bashir, retired Deputy Director, Health, and Niged Mir, former Councillor, Baramulla, besides other civil dignitaries and prominent citizens.

The camp aimed to provide mobility assistance to persons with disabilities and help them lead more independent lives.

The participants appreciated the humanitarian efforts of the Foundation, which has been working for nearly four decades to support persons with disabilities and underprivileged communities through various welfare initiatives.

The camp also highlighted the spirit of compassion and civil-military cooperation, with the organisers reaffirming their commitment to helping needy people, particularly those living in remote and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.