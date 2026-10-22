Anantnag, Oct 22: The proposed 250-bedded Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Anantnag is awaiting site finalisation, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday saying the location initially identified at Janglat Mandi had been found unsuitable due to space constraints.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a district review meeting, the Chief Minister said funds for the project are available and the government hoped to start work soon after finalising an alternative site.

He said elected representatives, the Health Minister, officials of the Health Department and civil society members would jointly discuss and decide the location to avoid further delays.

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“As per the report submitted by the department, there is not enough space available at Janglat Mandi for the proposed hospital. We are, therefore, looking for another suitable location,” he said.

He added that the funds are available and the government hoped to start work soon once the site was finalised.

He said the proposed hospital is expected to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in south Kashmir by improving access to maternity care, newborn services and paediatric treatment.

The Chief Minister also said the location of the proposed mini-secretariat in Anantnag remained undecided, adding that the issue had been raised by all MLAs.

He said the Deputy Commissioner, in consultation with elected representatives and civil society members, would examine available options and take a decision on where the administrative complex should be established.

The CM said one of the options under consideration is the existing Deputy Commissioner’s office premises. If the site was selected, alternative arrangements would also have to be made for government offices during construction. “The location of the mini-secretariat is yet to be decided. The Deputy Commissioner, along with the MLAs and civil society representatives, will discuss the matter and take a decision,” he said.

Earlier, he chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of developmental works and ongoing projects in Anantnag district. He also laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 52 crore. (KNO)