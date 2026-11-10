25% quota in employment for locals historic initiative: Tanvir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq today said the NC government believes not merely in slogans but in practical action and the focus remains on performance, accountability and tangible results.

He made these comments while laying the foundation stone for a Water Supply Augmentation Scheme aimed at improving drinking water facilities in Bagwanpora, Qale Mohalla, Hakim Mohalla, Amda Kadal and Lal Bazar.

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The project fulfils a long-pending demand of the local population, which has been facing water-related difficulties for nearly three decades. Upon completion, the scheme is expected to significantly improve water supply in these areas and provide relief to residents who have endured persistent shortages for years.

Addressing the gathering, Tanvir said that ensuring access to clean and adequate drinking water remains among the Government's foremost priorities. He directed the concerned officials to execute and complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

Tanvir Sadiq appreciated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's efforts in facilitating the establishment of private universities in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that these institutions would contribute significantly towards expanding higher education, promoting research and innovation, nurturing young talent and generating employment opportunities.

He particularly highlighted the provisions ensuring 25 per cent reservation for local youth in employment and admissions in these universities, along with mandatory scholarship provisions for economically weaker students.

The MLA also visited several areas of Zadibal to take stock of public grievances and assess ongoing developmental works. He visited Zahidpora Hawal, Amda Kadal and Bhrar Bagwanpora, where he interacted with residents, listened to their concerns and reviewed the developmental requirements of the localities. He assured the people that their genuine grievances would be taken up with the concerned departments and every possible effort would be made to ensure their timely redressal.

He reiterated that the objective of the National Conference Government is not merely to make announcements but to translate commitments into action.

Superintending Engineer, PHE Anbreen Anjum, Executive Engineer Aijaz Rafiq, the concerned Assistant Executive Engineer, party representatives and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.