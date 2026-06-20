25 Officers Appointed As Liaison Officers For Parliamentary Panel Visit

JAMMU, June 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 25 officers as Liaison Officers to coordinate with visiting dignitaries and delegates during the study visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas for the year 2025-26.

According to an official order, the officers will assist in managing protocol, logistics and coordination during the committee’s visit to the Union Territory from June 25 to June 29, 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here.....