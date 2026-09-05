25 JKAS Officers Appointed Liaison Officers For International Film Festival
JAMMU, Sept 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 25 JKAS officers as liaison officers for visiting VVIPs and dignitaries attending the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir. The four-day festival will be held from September 7...
JAMMU, Sept 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 25 JKAS officers as liaison officers for visiting VVIPs and dignitaries attending the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.
The four-day festival will be held from September 7 to 10.
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