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Home / Latest News / 25 JKAS Officers Appointed Liaison Officers For International Film Festival

25 JKAS Officers Appointed Liaison Officers For International Film Festival

JAMMU, Sept 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 25 JKAS officers as liaison officers for visiting VVIPs and dignitaries attending the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir. The four-day festival will be held from September 7...

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Daily Excelsior
10:39 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 25 JKAS officers as liaison officers for visiting VVIPs and dignitaries attending the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.

The four-day festival will be held from September 7 to 10.

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