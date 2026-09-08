24th JKAP IR Battalion celebrates 10th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 7: The 24th Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police Indian Reserve Battalion celebrated its 10th Raising Day with solemnity, pride and enthusiasm at the Battalion Headquarters, Sui, Udhampur.

The function was graced by Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, as the chief guest. Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, and Amritpal Singh, SSP Udhampur, attended as special guests. The event was also attended by the DFO, Udhampur, senior officers from other uniformed services and representatives of the CRPF, NDRF and CID wing of J&K Police.

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Welcoming the distinguished guests, Sandeep Mehta, Commandant, 24th JKAP IR Battalion, highlighted the sustained contribution of the Battalion's personnel during challenging deployments and emphasised their professional excellence, personal sacrifice and unwavering service to the people and the nation in securing the strategic Jammu-Udhampur Railway track and guarding the institutions of excellence like Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy.

The cultural programme thereafter celebrated both the Battalion's professional achievements and its spirit of unity. The segment included a soulful presentation by the Jammu Police Orchestra Team and a vibrant skit by the Modern Dogra Team, adding colour and warmth to the occasion while reflecting the cultural spirit, camaraderie and collective strength of the force.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the felicitation of personnel for exceptional courage, leadership, professional commitment and sporting achievement. SI Dilshair Khan, SI Jameel Ahmad, SI Ayush Sharma and ASI Dev Raj were felicitated for their exemplary performance and distinguished service.

Special recognition was accorded to HC Mushtaq Ahmad and SgCt Mohd Ashraf for rescuing a 12-year-old girl who had fallen from a moving train near Tunnel-02, Bagh-e-Bahu.

Addressing the gathering, DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma appreciated the discipline, professionalism and dedication shown by the Battalion's officers and personnel, and commended the awardees for their exemplary courage and service. He urged all ranks to uphold the highest standards of integrity, duty and operational preparedness in the years ahead.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Nihar Rajan, Deputy Commandant, 24th JKAP IR Battalion.

Later, a grievance-redressal Darbar was also conducted by the Commandant, during which issues and concerns of personnel were heard. Several matters were addressed on the spot.