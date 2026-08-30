24th J&K UT Athletics C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The opening ceremony of the 24th J&K UT Athletics Championships was held at the Athletics Track, University of Jammu, marking the commencement of the three-day sporting event.

Organised by the J&K Amateur Athletics Association under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India, in collaboration with the University of Jammu and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, the championships are witnessing participation of more than 800 athletes from across the Union Territory in various age categories.

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The event was inaugurated by Dr Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, chief patron, J&K AAA. J&K Athletics Association General Secretary Sharat Chander Singh welcomed the chief guest, officials, coaches and athletes during the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by senior sports personalities and officials, including Ravinder Singh, Rajan Sharma, Tejinder Singh, Vinod Bhatia and Rajesh Kumar. The competitions are being conducted by experienced technical officials under Technical Committee Chairman Nirmal Singh.