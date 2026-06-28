242 kg unhygienic cheese seized

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 27: Rehambal police today seized 242 kg of unhygienic cheese and destroyed it on the spot.

Acting on specific information, a police team from Police Station Rehambal intercepted nine unclaimed cardboard boxes during naka checking at Phalata and recovered around 242 kg of cheese.

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Suspecting the consignment to be unhygienic and sub-standard, the police informed the Food Safety Department. Food Safety Officer Sanjeev Gupta inspected the recovered cheese and declared it unfit for human consumption.

Following the inspection, the entire consignment was destroyed on the spot in accordance with the prescribed procedure, preventing the distribution of unsafe food and safeguarding public health.