PESHAWAR, July 17: Twenty-four terrorists were killed during a series of intelligence-based operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Friday.

The operations were launched in and around the restive Bannu district over the last 24 hours, the military's media wing said in a statement.

It said 24 terrorists were killed during the operations, and a cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from them.

The slain terrorists were involved in multiple terrorist activities and the killing of civilians, the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces for the "successful operations", according to a statement issued by his office.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces for the operations.

According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry, Naqvi described the intelligence-based operations as essential for restoring peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed the security personnel "our true heroes". (PTI)