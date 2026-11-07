24 fencers selected for Senior National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Fencing Association (JKFA) selected 24 fencers, including 12 men and 12 women, during selection trials held at JU Fencing Academy, University of Jammu, for the 37th Senior National Fencing Championship 2026-27, scheduled to be held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from November 27 to December 2.

As per the handout issued, more than 60 fencers from different districts, clubs and academies participated in the trials across Foil, Epee and Sabre events. Asian Games participant Shreya Gupta was also among the participants.

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The selected men are Sagar Sahi, Udhayveer Singh Chandel, Harshit Kohli, Lakshay Sharma, Sufyan Waheed Sohil, Ajay Kumar, Parvinder Sharma, Ranvir Jamwal, Mohd Ismail Khan, Raghav Choudhary, Harsh Dubey and Ujjwal Singh Manhas.

The women selected are Rishika Khajuria, Shreya Gupta, Subhanaya Sharma, Kritarthi Kotwal, Riya Manhas, Diksha Rajput, Banshika Verma, Samiksha Jamwal, Ashwaitie Sharma, Mayra Rajput, Sanwari Rajput and Roshni Devi.

The trials were conducted by Javed Ahmed Choudhary, Maninder Pal Singh, Ranchan Sabarwal, Gourav Thakur, Veer Sangram Singh and Ankush Gupta.