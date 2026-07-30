24 Constables, 17 Followers promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 29: District Police Ramban has granted in-situ promotions to 41 personnel, including 24 Selection Grade Constables and 17 Followers, in recognition of their dedicated service after completing nine years of satisfactory service.

The promotions were approved during a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) held at District Police Office (DPO), Ramban, under the chairmanship of SSP Ramban, Arun Gupta.

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The meeting was attended by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and the Accounts Officer, DPO Ramban, who are members of the Committee.

After examining the service records of all eligible officials, the Committee cleared the in-situ promotions to the next higher pay level in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Congratulating the promoted cops, SSP Arun Gupta said the recognition of their sincere service would further motivate them to discharge their duties with greater dedication, professionalism and integrity.

He urged them to continue serving the public with honesty and commitment while upholding the highest traditions of J&K Police.