24 bovines being smuggled to Valley rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 24: The police rescued 24 bovine animals being smuggled to Kashmir via Mughal Road in two separate incidents and seized a vehicle in this connection.

A police official said that during a naka at Kali Dab, Chingus, a police party intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK11J-6087. During checking the vehicle was found loaded with nine bovine animals. Taking advantage of the situation the driver fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle and the animals. The vehicle was on way to Kashmir.

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A case FIR No. 549/2026 has been registered at Police Station Rajouri in this connection.

In another incident, during patrolling in the Soom Broh area a police party from Kalakote noticed an individual identified as Munshad Ali, son of Mohd Farooq, resident of Soom, Kalakote, transporting bovine animals towards Kashmir without valid permission. On noticing the police party the individual tried to flee the spot, but was nabbed. The police party rescued 15 bovine animals. In this regard a case FIR No. 53/2026 under Section 223 of the BNS and Section 11 of the PCA Act has been registered at Police Station Kalakote.