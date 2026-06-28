235 kg suspect pesticide seized in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27: The Agriculture Department today seized 235 kilograms of 'Super M-45' pesticide suspected to be non-compliant with prescribed quality standards during a surprise inspection of pesticide dealers in Shopian.

The seizure was made during an inspection led by Director Agriculture Kashmir to verify compliance with the provisions of the Insecticides Act and Rules and ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs to farmers.

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The suspected pesticide stock was seized in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Shopian, following due legal procedure.

Officials said stocks of pesticides and related records maintained by dealers were thoroughly examined during the inspection to check adherence to regulatory requirements and safeguard farmers against the use of substandard plant protection chemicals.

The Director Agriculture Kashmir said the department is maintaining strict vigilance over the sale and distribution of agricultural inputs and warned pesticide dealers against selling spurious, misbranded or unregistered products.

He said strict legal action would be taken against violators under the relevant provisions of law to protect the interests of the farming community and ensure the availability of genuine agricultural inputs.

The Director also advised farmers to purchase pesticides only from authorized dealers, obtain proper bills and invoices for every purchase, and use plant protection chemicals strictly in accordance with the recommendations of the Agriculture Department.