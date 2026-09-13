23,213 cases settled in 3rd National Lok Adalat organized across J&K

*CJ, EC JKLSA open legal aid event at Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Sept 12: J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) organized the 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The event was held under the patronage of Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief of JKLSA, alongside the leadership of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman of JKLSA, and the guidance of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Chairperson of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

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Across 163 benches established throughout J&K, a total of 32,908 cases were taken up during the day-long event, resulting in the successful, amicable settlement of 23,213 cases involving a settlement and compensation amount of Rs 1,76,22,29,397.

At Srinagar, Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjeev Kumar jointly inaugurated the Lok Adalat at the District Court Complex. Upon arrival, the dignitaries were accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and received by Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District & Sessions Judge and Chairperson of DLSA Srinagar, and Shazia Tabasum, Member Secretary of JKLSA, along with other judicial officers.

The Chief Justice and Executive Chairman visited various benches, interacted with presiding officers, advocates, and litigants, and personally distributed MACT compensation cheques to eligible claimants to extend timely financial relief.

To facilitate the amicable settlement of cases, 11 benches were constituted in the Srinagar district. A total number of 9,888 cases were taken up by 11 benches in the district, out of which, 9,394 cases were settled. An amount of Rs, 1,11,14,88,832 was awarded as settlement amount in all the cases.

The Bench where MACT claims were settled was presided over by Farooq Ahmad Bhat (Additional District & Sessions Judge Srinagar) and Dinesh Gupta (3rd Additional District & Sessions Judge Srinagar). The Bench Number five was presided over by Fida Hussain Nayak (Municipal Magistrate Srinagar) and comprised of Junaid Imtiyaz Mir (Sub-Judge, Srinagar).

The cheques amounting to Rs 3,42,45,000 were on-spot distributed among the claimants by the Chief Justice in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Haq Nawaz Zargar and Shazia Tabasum, Member Secretary JKLSA and other Judicial Officers of District Court Srinagar.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Justice Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati highlighted the efforts of judicial officers, DLSA secretaries, advocates, Para Legal Volunteers, court staff for amicable resolution of disputes while Justice Sanjeev Kumar highlighted that Lok Adalats offer an effective mechanism for final, speedy, and consensual dispute resolution without the burden of prolonged litigation, encouraging the public to make greater use of these forums.

At District Court Complex in Jammu, the Lok Adalat was organized under the guidance of Tahir Khurshid Raina, Chairman DLSA/Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, and the overall supervision of Maleeka Sharma, Civil Judge Senior Division/Secretary DLSA, Jammu.

The proceedings were inaugurated by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Administrative Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, along with Tahir Khurshid Raina. Addressing the gathering, Justice Rajnesh Oswal highlighted the pivotal role of Lok Adalats in resolving long-pending disputes through mutually acceptable settlements.

The proceedings covered a wide spectrum of disputes, including Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, matrimonial and family disputes, cheque dishonour matters under the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, commercial disputes, compoundable criminal offences, land acquisition cases, and utility bill disputes regarding electricity and water.

A major highlight of the event was the distribution of compensation cheques totaling Rs 5,41,50,000 to Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) claimants. Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Tahir Khurshid Raina personally handed over cheques to individual claimants.

Out of 904 cases taken up during the day, 409 were amicably settled by a total of 26 benches, resulting in a total monetary recovery of Rs 22,16,27,013. Concurrent National Lok Adalats were also conducted across Tehsil Legal Services Committees in Bishnah, RS Pura, and Akhnoor.

In Kathua district, the Lok Adalat was organized at the ADR Centre of the Kathua Court Complex under the guidance of the Chairman DLSA, Jatinder Singh Jamwal, (Principal District & Sessions Judge). A total number of 878 cases were taken up for amicable settlement, of which 311 cases were settled and an amount of Rs 5,24,99,727 was realized as settlement amount.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat, eight benches were constituted. The 1st Bench comprised of Principal District & Sessions Judge Jatinder Singh Jamwal and Additional District & Sessions Judge Pravin Pandoh; 2nd Bench comprised of CJM Ajay Sharma and Special Mobile Magistrate Amandeep Kour; 3rd Bench comprised of District Mobile Magistrate (T) Poonam Gupta and Munsiff JMIC Viren Magotra at Kathua, 4th bench consisted of Munsiff/JMIC Prashant Kumar at Billawar, 5th bench consisted of Munsiff/JMIC Lakshay Badyal and Advocate Naresh Gupta at Hiranagar, 6th bench of Munsiff/JMIC Kangana Gupta and Advocate Deep Kumar was constituted at Mahanpur, 7th bench of Munsiff/JMIC Bhanu Bhasim and Advocate Navneesh Mishra heard cases at Basohli and 8th bench of Munsiff/JMIC Shivani Attri and Advocate P K Babar was constituted at Bani.

In Udhampur district, the National Lok Adalat was organized under the chairmanship of Kalpana Revo, Principal District and Sessions Judge/Chairperson, DLSA Udhampur, and Sumati Sharma, Sub-Judge/Secretary, DLSA, Udhampur. The proceedings were inaugurated by Kalpana Revo and Yash Paul Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur.

Six benches, comprising judicial officers and panel lawyers, were constituted across District Udhampur. These benches settled 503 out of 987 cases, involving a total settlement amount of Rs 3,87,11,174. Similar National Lok Adalats were also held at the Tehsil Legal Services Committees i.e. Ramnagar, Majalta, and Chenani.

National Lok Adalat pertaining to all types of cases was held today at District Court Complex, Rajouri and in all other Courts of the district under the chairmanship of Chairman DLSA Rajouri (Principal District & Sessions Judge) Rajinder Sapru. Three benches were constituted in all. A total of 1931 cases were taken by these benches, out of which 1618 cases were disposed of. An amount of Rs 6,43,41,028 was realized as compensation.

First bench was headed by Rajinder Sapru (Principal District & Sessions Judge Rajouri) and assisted by Sudesh Sharma (Addl. District & Sessions Judge Rajouri and Khilat Bhat Advocate, Second bench was headed by Javed Rana (Chief Judicial Magistrate Rajouri) assisted by Ananta Raina (Sub-Judge Special Mobile Magistrate Rajouri) and Shokat Ali, Advocate cum Panel Lawyer, Third bench was headed by Shama Sharma, (Sub-Judge/Secretary District Legal Services Authority Rajouri) assisted by Shaviak Gupta, (District Mobile Magistrate Rajouri) and Ashfaq Ahmed Lone, Advocate.

In the Lok Adalat held across the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh, a total number of 238 cases were referred and out of that 196 cases were disposed off. A sum of Rs 47,95,878 was recovered as settlement amount and Rs 70,300 was realized as fine.

The first bench was presided over by Sheikh Gowher Hussain, Chairman DLSA/PDSJ Kargil, the second bench was presided over by Tsewang Phuntsog CJM Kargil and the third bench was presided over by Chemit Yurgyal Secretary DLSA Kargil.

Similarly fourth, fifth and sixth bench of National Lok Adalat were also held at the tehsil level at Sankoo, Zanskar & Drass and bench was presided over by Chairman TLSC Sankoo/Drass/Zanskar Sadiq Ali Wazir.

As per Member Secretary JKLSA, Shazia Tabasum, the 4th and final National Lok Adalat of the current calendar year is scheduled for December 12, 2026.