230 people rescued, 450 staying in relief camps: DC

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 21: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, today assessed the losses caused by the recent flash floods, ongoing rescue and relief operations, and shared measures being taken for the rehabilitation of affected families.

Addressing a press conference here today the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri informed that four persons were initially reported missing. Of these, three bodies have been recovered, while search operations are continuing to trace the remaining missing person. Multi-agency rescue operations involving the SDRF, NDRF, Police, Indian Army and other departments are being carried out in close coordination.

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He said that nearly 230 people have been rescued and evacuated from the affected areas. Around 450 people are currently staying in relief centres established across the district, where the administration is providing food, drinking water, bedding, healthcare and other essential facilities.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the Deputy Commissioner said the administration stands firmly with the bereaved families. Immediate admissible relief has already been provided, and every possible assistance will continue to be extended to all affected families.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public to strictly follow weather advisories, avoid venturing near rivers, streams and other vulnerable areas, and urged parents to ensure that children do not enter flood-prone locations during adverse weather conditions.

He said for emergency assistance, citizens have been advised to contact the District Control Room at 01962-295895. He said all departments remain on high alert and are fully prepared to respond to any emergency.

Sharma further informed that restoration of roads, electricity and water supply is being undertaken on a war footing. Detailed assessment of damage to private property and public infrastructure will be carried out, and assistance will be provided as per the prescribed norms.

Reiterating the district administration's commitment, he assured that every possible effort is being made to safeguard lives, provide timely relief and restore normalcy in the district at the earliest.