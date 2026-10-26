23 injured as minibus crashes into NHPC gate near Jyotipuram

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 25: Twenty three passengers were injured, nine of them seriously, when an over-speeding minibus met with an accident near Jyotipuram, here today.

The minibus, bearing registration number JK14D-0114, was on its way from Lamsora towards Reasi when it rammed into gate of the NHPC quarters complex at Jyotipuram, leaving a total of 23 passengers injured.

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Reports said that over-speeding was apparent cause of the accident as the driver could not negotiate a sharp curve resulting into the minibus crashing into the NHPC gate.

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Following the collision, local residents and police shifted the injured persons to District Hospital Reasi where nine of them were referred to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.

Those referred to GMC Jammu, were identified as; Pushpa Devi (40), wife of Kaku Ram, resident of Sermega; Sushma Devi (35), W/o Ratan Singh, R/o Kotru Bhomag; Jaspal (10), S/o Ratan Singh, R/o Kotru; Belo Devi (40), W/o Hans Raj, R/o Mongri Udhampur; Pardeep Kumar (43), S/o Dev Raj, R/o Sermega, Sheelo Devi (64), W/o Ishwar Dass, R/o Sermega; Pritam Chand (40), S/o Baldave Raj, R/o Sarang Dhar Bhomag; Sakshi (10), D/o Balwant Chand, R/o Kotru and Lakshya (8), S/o Balwant Chand, R/o Kotru.

Those undergoing treatment at DH Reasi, were identified as Rakesh Singh (37), S/o Balwant Chand, R/o Kotru; Aruni (12), D/o Parveen Singh, R/o Kotru Bhomag; Saja Begum (55), W/o Sher Mohd, R/o Jyotipuram; Abdul Rashid (51), S/o Norani, R/o Bakal; Mohd Altaf (45), S/o Masood, R/o Salal Arnas; Mohd Shafi (85), S/o Makhan, R/o Salal Arnas; Javid (42), S/o Norani, R/o Bakal; Mohd Gulzar (40), S/o Noorani, R/o Bakal; Mohd Lakat / Afkal (38), S/o Mohd Sain, R/o Salal Kotti; Lokesh (2), S/o Balwant Chand, R/o Kotsu; Ajay Kumar (19), S/o Nanak Chand, R/o Lamsora; Preeti Devi (28), W/o Lakhbir Singh, R/o Kotru; Kewal Singh (48), S/o Suraj Singh, R/o Gurukal and Hans Raj (44), S/o Kans Raj, R/o Mongri.