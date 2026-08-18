23 dead, thousands displaced as monsoon rains, cyclones trigger floods in Philippines

MANILA, Aug 17: At least 23 people have died and thousands have been displaced across the Philippines as heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay triggered widespread flooding and landslides, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday.

Several regions, particularly in Luzon and parts of the Visayas, have been affected by flooding and landslides, forcing families to evacuate to temporary shelters as rivers overflowed and roads were rendered impassable.

Local authorities, in coordination with national agencies and local government units, are conducting rescue, evacuation and relief operations in affected areas, the NDRRMC said.

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The severe weather has damaged roads, bridges and agricultural areas in several provinces, disrupting transport and livelihoods. Power outages and water supply disruptions have also been reported in flood-hit communities.

Assessment teams are continuing to verify reports of damage and casualties as weather conditions remain unsettled.

The disaster agency warned that intermittent rain could continue in the coming days and urged residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and follow evacuation orders and other advisories issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, the Farmers' Movement of the Philippines has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the Department of Agriculture to provide immediate production subsidies and recovery assistance to vegetable farmers affected by flooding and persistent monsoon rains, local news reported.

Agricultural damage has exceeded 1 billion pesos as of Monday, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The farmers' group also reported long queues of trucks at the La Trinidad Trading Post in Benguet province, where bad weather has disrupted the transport of agricultural produce, as per local media reports.

Authorities are continuing relief and recovery operations while assessing the full extent of damage caused by the floods and landslides. (UNI)