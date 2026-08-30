Inner voice

My Mother And I

My mother and I used to go hand in hand,

To places I'd never known.

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We used to meet new people,try different cuisines,and

We used to do a lot together.

I'd play outside for too long and she'd go fetch me,

Scold me, which used to scare me,

But in all those things,

Her love for me was the primary thing.

Now I've grown up and she's growing old.

I've lost my naughtiness and she's lost her patience.

In all these years, a lot has changed

But in this new bond that we share,

Her love for me is still the primary thing.

Anjali Verma

Vijaypur, Jammu

The world is incomplete

The world is incomplete,

Yet seems complete to people

alluring for social dilemma.

The world is incomplete,

It's devoid of kindness

And everyone's not born with a bless.

It's devoid of sympathy

Cuz people are busy with apathy.

It's devoid of warmth

As everyone want their own growth.

The ephemeral beauty of the world

lies within the dilemma of ours.

The world's subtle

Showing plights of social dilemma.

Nafeesa Choudhary

WHO BECOMES RICH ?

One becomes rich,

Suddenly by luck,

Some money game,

Or lottery is struck.

Try to become a leader,

And contest the elections,

If you are victorious,

Get the favourable selections.

Some are indulging

In the large scale smuggling,

The others are involved,

In various bunglings.

In order to make more money,

The people commit fraud,

In greed and competition,

We should not forget God

Many are dying,

Under the natural calamities,

We desire for happiness,

But we face the adversities,

Honest life at present,

Live only the saints,

We should always hate,

The life of gaints

Your vice or virtue,

God knows all,

We has sent you here,

And he will call.

One becomes rich,

Who is a religious preacher

You will become rich,

With the help of creator

If you get the high chair,

You will get commission,

To swindle the money,

Main source is corruption.

If he is pleased,

We can enjoy,

When God becomes angry,

He can destroy,

Go avoid the curse,

Hate the sin,

The blessings of God

You will win.

Vidya Rattan Sharma

Nagrota Gujroo