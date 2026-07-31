21st Century Will Welcome Youth Capable Of Integrating Knowledge From Multiple Fields: LG Sinha

JAMMU, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the 21st century would belong to young people who can integrate knowledge from multiple disciplines and discover innovative solutions to complex challenges.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a series of new academic programmes at Cluster University Jammu. Sinha said the world today demands multidisciplinary thinkers rather than specialists confined to a single subject.

"I believe that the 21st century will welcome those young people who are not specialists in just one subject but can integrate knowledge from multiple fields and discover new solutions," he said while addressing a gathering after launching the university's "design your degree" programme and other academic initiatives at Lok Bhawan here.

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"The future belongs to those who recognise possibilities, not boundaries. This initiative empowers students to shape their own academic journeys, combining subjects according to their interests, talents and aspirations," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the frontiers of knowledge are expanding and the problems facing society are multidimensional, requiring multidisciplinary approaches for meaningful solutions. Sinha inaugurated integrated programmes in physics, chemistry, botany, zoology, mathematics and geography, saying such courses would help develop holistic researchers capable of addressing complex issues.

Referring to climate change, he said understanding the issue requires contributions from several disciplines, including chemistry, physics, mathematics and geography.

"If we provide our students with a broader perspective from the very beginning, they will not become specialists in just one subject but will emerge as researchers and thinkers capable of understanding complex problems in their entirety and finding solutions," he said.

The university also launched a one-year postgraduate diploma in Sanatan Dharma and Indian Knowledge Systems and established a Department of Vedic Studies.

Sinha said education must balance scientific advancement with values and knowledge of India's intellectual heritage. "As modern knowledge is essential, it is equally important that we understand who we are, what our intellectual tradition has been and what our civilisation has contributed to the world," he said, adding that the programme would enable students to engage with India's civilisational wisdom alongside modern education.

The Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated the Semiconductor Skilling Programme in collaboration with IIT Madras and said it would equip students with cutting-edge expertise in line with India's technological ambitions.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has resolved to become a leader in technology development and manufacturing. This skilling initiative will align students with the needs of future industries and strengthen India's position in the global deep-tech landscape," he said.

Calling upon students to focus on innovation and skill development, Sinha said every new skill and innovation would contribute to India's journey towards self-reliance and global leadership.

The university also launched a postgraduate programme in Environmental Sciences with a minor specialisation in Renewable Energy, a one-year postgraduate diploma in Dogri Translation, released a Nasha Mukt Bharat activity report, and renamed the Vice-Chancellor's office-cum-secretariat complex as "Suryaputri Tawi Bhawan" and the old IIM campus as "Chandrabhaga Campus". (Agencies)