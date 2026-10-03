2,101 Kg Illegal Firecrackers Seized From Two Vehicles, Godown In Delhi, 3 Held

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Delhi Police has seized around 2,101 kg of illegal firecrackers from two vehicles and a godown in outernorth Delhi and apprehended three people in connection with the recovery, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific information about the transportation of a large consignment of firecrackers from Haryana to Delhi through the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Bawana, police intercepted two tempo vehicles on October 1, they said.

The vehicles were found carrying around 1,350 kg of firecrackers and both drivers were apprehended, police said.

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During the follow-up investigation, the police traced an additional storage facility in Alipur, where another 751 kg of firecrackers was recovered, they said.

A man identified as Manoj Kumar (34), a resident of Tilak Nagar, was found at the godown and apprehended, police said.

The accused were identified as Amit Gupta (42), a resident of Bindapur, Uttam Nagar, and Sunil (42), also from Bindapur, who were allegedly driving the two tempo vehicles, and Manoj Kumar, police said.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act on October 2, they said.

Necessary legal action will be taken against those found involved on the basis of the investigation and evidence, police said. (Agencies)