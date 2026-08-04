21 suspected illegal immigrants detained in Ramban to be deported soon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Jammu and Kashmir Police have set the process into motion to deport the 21 suspected illegal immigrants (Bangladeshi nationals) detained in the Ramban district.

Official sources said that at least 21 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained while they were travelling in vehicles from Jammu towards Kashmir during a routine vehicle check at Ramban.

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"On questioning, the travellers, including three women and seven kids, failed to produce any valid identity or travel documents to establish their legal stay in the country," they said.

They were immediately taken into custody, they said.

"A legal process has been set into motion, and all of them will soon be deported," official sources said.

Police, however, are also investigating the local or inter-state guide connection who facilitated the travel of the detained persons.

The probe is underway, they said.