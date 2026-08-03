Jammu, Aug 3: At least 21 suspected Bangladesh nationals including three women and seven children have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Monday.

The group, travelling in two vehicles towards Kashmir from Jammu, was intercepted during routine checking at a checkpoint in Ramban on Sunday, they said.

During verification, the individuals failed to produce any valid identity or travel documents to establish their legal stay in the country.

Advertisement

Following preliminary questioning at the spot, all 21 persons were taken into custody and shifted to a police facility for further interrogation, officials said.

They said the detained persons are suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who entered India through Assam and reached Jammu by train.

They were reportedly heading to the Valley in search of work, officials said.

They said police are probing whether the group was being assisted by any local or interstate network involved in facilitating the movement of illegal immigrants.

Police have launched further inquiries, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, officials added. (Agencies)