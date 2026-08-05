21 police personnel given in-situ promotions in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 4: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, Anuj Kumar, has granted in-situ promotions to 21 personnel of District Police Samba. The promotions have been accorded to 10 Constables and 11 Followers in recognition of their hard work, sincerity and outstanding contribution to the Department.

The in-situ promotion serves as a well-deserved recognition of their years of dedicated service and their vital role in maintaining peace, public safety and Law & Order across the district.

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Congratulating the promoted personnel, the SSP Samba stated that the promotions are not merely a career advancement but also an acknowledgment of their exceptional commitment and determination. He expressed confidence that the promoted officials would continue to discharge their responsibilities with greater zeal, integrity and a renewed sense of responsibility, while upholding the highest standards of policing.