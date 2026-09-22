21 Junior Scale JKAS Probationers Of 2025 Batch Posted In Various Departments

Srinagar, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the posting of 21 Junior Scale probationers of the 2025 batch of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) in various Administrative Departments.

As per Government Order No. 1563-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on September 22, the officers awaiting adjustment in the GAD have been placed at the disposal of different departments for further posting.

The concerned departments have been directed to post the officers immediately in accordance with the Transfer Policy notified vide Government Order No. 861-GAD of 2010.

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The order further stipulates that the officers shall be posted outside their home districts, subject to applicable provisions for officers appointed to JKAS under the Backward Areas and Actual Line of Control categories.

The government has also transferred 21 Junior Scale JKAS posts to the respective departments for salary purposes. The officers have been directed to join their allotted departments with immediate effect.

Department-wise Posting

Cooperatives: Iqra Farooq, Vasudha Sharma, Nadeem Ahmed and Shruti R Sharma

Employment: Afiya Javaid and Tushar Mahajan

Handicrafts and Handloom: Akanksha Sharma and Ayush Abrol

Industries and Commerce: Sakshi Parihar, Ghulam Jallani, Wikas Bin Hassan and Hameem Akhter

Revenue: Manpreet Kour and Sumit Kumar Kaith

Rural Development: Muneeb Afzal Parrah, Manik Gandhi, Priyanka Sharma and Waqar Ahmed

Social Welfare: Ishrat Hussain, Sajad Ahmad Lone and Sunali Verma

The order has been issued by the General Administration Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, and signed by the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.

The postings mark the formal placement of the 2025-batch Junior Scale JKAS probationers in their respective departments, with directions for immediate joining.

See Order Copy Click Here......