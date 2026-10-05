207 MGNREGA works conducted in J&K without approval of Gram Sabha: CAG

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found that 207 MGNREGA works involving Rs 3.15 crore were carried out in J&K between 2019 and 2024 without the required approval of the Gram Sabha.

The CAG said the works were taken up without following a basic rule of the rural employment scheme.

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Under MGNREGA, the Gram Sabha is required to recommend the works and decide their priority. The finding is part of CAG Report No. 4 of 2026 on the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, covering the period ended March 2024.

The audit, which examined 400 MGNREGA works on a sample basis, also found problems in wage payments, worker records and documents related to expenditure.

In 47 works, payment orders worth Rs 61.26 lakh were generated for 27,791 workers. However, the records checked by the CAG showed that only Rs 42.70 lakh was payable to 19,732 workers.

This left a difference of Rs 18.56 lakh involving 8,059 workers whose presence at the worksites could not be established from the records.

The CAG therefore treated these payments as inadmissible.

The department said there was hardly any possibility of payments being made without the actual work being carried out.

The CAG, however, pointed out that payment orders had been generated for the 8,059 workers even though their presence could not be established from the records examined.

The audit also found that 680 workers were paid Rs 1.60 lakh less than the amount shown as payable in 43 works.

The records showed that Rs 86.59 lakh was due to 38,356 workers, but only Rs 84.98 lakh was paid to 37,676 workers.

The department said the short payment was due to deductions from workers who attended the worksites but did not perform the assigned work.

The CAG rejected the explanation, saying it was not supported by documentary evidence.

The audit further found that Rs 18.68 lakh was paid to vendors for materials used in 33 works without bills or supply vouchers.

The CAG said the payments could not be verified because the required documents were missing. In another 18 works, Rs 6.76 lakh was spent on items or components that had not been approved.

The department sought details of the cases before responding, but the CAG said the details were later provided and its reply was still awaited.

The CAG also found that Rs 65.88 lakh was paid for 105 works without the required work bills, even though the sanctioned cost of these works was Rs 1.03 crore.

The department said separate bills had been prepared for each work. The CAG, however, maintained that its examination showed the payments had been made without the mandatory bills.