2025 Red Fort Blast: Supreme Court Transfers Cases From J&K, Haryana To Delhi NIA Court

NEW DELHI, Nov 16: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the transfer of two criminal cases concerning the November 2025 Red Fort metro station bomb blast from Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to a special court in New Delhi.

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar passed the order on a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the transfer of the two cases to Delhi.

The Court also directed that the three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in the matter, across Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, be clubbed together for a joint trial before the special NIA court in Delhi.

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The case stemmed from the November 10, 2025 explosion of a Hyundai car near gate No. 3 of the Lal Qila (Red Fort) metro station in Delhi.

Subsequent investigation by the NIA identified the driver of the vehicle as Dr. Umar Un Nabi of Al-Falah University in Faridabad, while Delhi courts had earlier remanded key suspects like Amir Rashid Ali to NIA custody during the initial stages of the probe.

According to the central agency, the blast was the handiwork of a "white-collar" terror network comprising educated professionals, including several doctors.

Following the explosion, parallel probes were initiated across multiple States.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested ten accused persons, including four doctors, one of whom has also been chargesheeted in the Delhi blast case. Meanwhile, Haryana authorities also carried out arrests and recoveries linked to the alleged conspiracy.

The NIA eventually moved the apex court seeking a consolidation of all criminal cases registered in the matter. Its plea sought the transfer of the J&K and Haryana proceedings to a Special NIA Court in Delhi.

The Central agency contended that all three cases arose out of the same larger conspiracy and involved overlapping accused and evidentiary material.

The Supreme Court today allowed this transfer plea. Consequently, all proceedings connected to the alleged "doctor module" network will now be examined together by the Delhi NIA court. (barandbench)