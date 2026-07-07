2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: HC upholds death sentence for 38 IM operatives, life term for 11

AHMEDABAD: (Jul 7) The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld a special court order that pronounced death sentences for 38 operatives of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) and life imprisonment for 11 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives.

The special court's February 2022 order marked the first time that so many convicts had been handed down the death sentence by any court at one go.

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The convicts include Safdar Nagori, former leader of the banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and his associates.