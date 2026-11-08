20 yrs on, Kangan locality awaits proper drainage

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Residents of Gonche Mohalla in Kangan tehsil of Ganderbal district today alleged that their locality has been grappling with a dysfunctional drainage system for nearly two decades, with overflowing wastewater entering residential houses and spilling onto roads, posing serious health and safety risks.

The residents said the drainage system was either blocked or inadequately maintained, forcing them to live amid unhygienic conditions and foul odour.

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They alleged that despite repeated complaints and assurances by authorities, no permanent solution had been found to the problem.

Ali Muhammad, a local resident, said the drainage system was completely damaged, with wastewater entering houses and causing immense inconvenience to residents.

He said the issue had persisted for nearly 20 years and that promises made during elections to address it had remained unfulfilled.

Another resident, Ghulam Mohammad Gorsi, alleged that drainage works were being undertaken repeatedly every year but without any lasting improvement.

He accused local representatives, contractors and officials associated with the works of failing to ensure proper execution and maintenance, alleging that public money was being spent without addressing the actual problem.

He said wastewater was overflowing onto roads, making movement difficult for pedestrians and vehicles.

He also claimed that a vehicle had recently skidded on the affected stretch, narrowly averting a major accident.

The residents demanded proper construction of drainage channels on both sides of the road, along with protective walls, to prevent wastewater from overflowing and causing further inconvenience.

They also alleged that repeated complaints to the concerned authorities had yielded no concrete action, while temporary repairs had failed to withstand the problem.

Meanwhile, Block Development Officer (BDO) Kangan, Sheikh Saifuallah, said a formal committee would be constituted to examine the grievances raised by the residents and prepare a detailed report on the condition of the drainage system.

He said the department had not received any formal representation regarding the issue so far, but assured that the complaints would now be examined.

The BDO said the committee would also ascertain whether the drainage system fell within the jurisdiction of his department or another government department.

He added that efforts would be made to address the issue as soon as possible, subject to the availability of funds and other resources.