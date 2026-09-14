20 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Police today seized 20 vehicles, including 12 tractors and eight tippers, during operations against the illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals in Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

A police spokesperson said police in Baramulla intensified naka checking at Delina and intercepted six tippers allegedly transporting mineral material without valid permission and the required documents. "The vehicles were found in violation of the prescribed regulatory requirements and were subsequently seized," the spokesperson said, adding that the owners and operators were fined under the applicable provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and relevant rules.

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Further necessary action has also been initiated in the case, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police in Anantnag conducted checking during the intervening night as part of an ongoing crackdown on the illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals, the spokesperson said.

During the operation, police seized 12 tractors and two tippers allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of minor minerals, the spokesperson said, adding that FIRs were registered at different police stations in the district.