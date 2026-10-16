2 yrs of NC Govt marked by public relief, development: Ramzan

*Omar delivering despite limited powers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: Senior National Conference leader and MP Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan today said that despite limited powers, the complexities of the UT model, bureaucratic hurdles and challenging circumstances, Omar Government has undertaken significant work across various sectors, including education, healthcare, horticulture, tourism, agriculture over the last two years.

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Addressing a party meeting Ramzan said the National Conference had utilised its mandate to serve the people, safeguard democratic rights and advance the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the unequal distribution of powers and administrative impediments had affected the pace of several important decisions.

Ramzan said that immediately after assuming office, the National Conference fulfilled one of its most significant electoral promises by introducing a resolution seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in the very first session of the Legislative Assembly. Similarly, after the Cabinet approved a resolution seeking the restoration of statehood, it was placed before the Assembly and passed with an overwhelming majority.

He said these resolutions conveyed a clear message to the Union Government that the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted their constitutional and democratic rights restored. Through the recent resolution, the Assembly also recalled the 2000 Autonomy Resolution and the 2024 Resolution seeking the restoration of special status, urging the Centre to fulfill its constitutional and political responsibilities.

Ramzan said the National Conference Government had taken several measures to provide relief to people across education, electricity, social welfare, employment, transport, healthcare and infrastructure. The decision to revert the academic calendar from the March session to the October-November schedule was taken in response to the long-standing demand of students, parents and educational institutions. The passage of the Private Universities Bill in the Assembly was another significant step towards strengthening higher education.

Ramzan said providing employment opportunities to young people remained a key priority of the Government, with recruitment underway to fill vacant posts in various departments.

Provincial Secretary Tauqeer Ahmad, District president Pir Afaq Ahmad, Minority Cell organiser Jagdish Singh Azad, Provincial Youth head Mushtaq Ahmad Mir were also present on the occasion.