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2 youth injured in Sumo-bike collision

Excelsior Correspondent MENDHAR, Sept 11: Two youths were injured after a Tata Sumo collided with a motorcycle at Jaran Wali Gali in Poonch district on Friday morning. According to reports, the Tata Sumo, bearing registration number JK-11A-5123, collided with a...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Sept 11: Two youths were injured after a Tata Sumo collided with a motorcycle at Jaran Wali Gali in Poonch district on Friday morning.

According to reports, the Tata Sumo, bearing registration number JK-11A-5123, collided with a motorcycle bearing registration number JK-12A-8142. In the accident, two motorcycle riders, identified as Azhar Mehmood and Adal, son of Arshad, both residents of Potha sustained injuries.

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Following the accident, the injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Surankote for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation into the matter.

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