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2 youth held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent NOWSHERA, July 24: The police arrested two persons and recovered about 6 grams of heroin from their possession during routine patrolling in Nowshera area on Friday. The reports said a police party during routine checking intercepted two pedestrians...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

NOWSHERA, July 24: The police arrested two persons and recovered about 6 grams of heroin from their possession during routine patrolling in Nowshera area on Friday.

The reports said a police party during routine checking intercepted two pedestrians identified as Jatinder Kumar, son of Parshotam Lal, resident of Peeri, Tehsil Kotranka, and Amit Sharma, son of Jagdish Kumar, resident of Ryan, Tehsil Kotranka. Upon checking, approximately 6 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession.

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Both the persons were arrested on the spot and a case FIR No. 144/2026 under Sections 8/21/22/29 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Nowshera, against them.

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