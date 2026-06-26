2 youth die of suffocation during well cleaning

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Two men died after falling unconscious due to suffocation while cleaning a well in Kupwara district today.

An official said that the incident occurred when the duo entered the well for cleaning and lost consciousness, likely due to toxic gases. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot, but both were declared dead.

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Despite efforts by Police and SDRF personnel, the duo could not be saved. The deceased have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, and Aadil Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, both residents of Hatmulla Padnal.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further proceedings are underway.