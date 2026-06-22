2 women rescued after being swept away in river

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 21: A major tragedy was averted in Surankote area of Poonch district on Sunday when two women were rescued after accidentally slipping into the Behramgalla River while taking photographs near the riverbank.

According to reports, Ifra Kouser (29), daughter of Mohd Tariq, and Saima Akhter (32), daughter of Lal Hussain, both residents of Chandimarah village, were taking photographs near the river at around 10:30 a.m. when they lost their control and fell into the fast-flowing water.

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The women were reportedly swept away for nearly 400 meters by the strong current before alert local residents rushed to their aid. After a strenuous rescue effort, both were safely pulled out of the river and immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Surankote for medical treatment.

BMO Surankote Dr. Yousuf said that a medical team along with an ambulance was rushed to the spot as soon as information about the incident was received. The women were provided first aid at the site and later brought to the hospital for further observation.

After being kept under medical supervision for a few hours, both women were found to be in stable condition and were subsequently discharged.