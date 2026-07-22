2 women among 4 drug peddlers detained under PIT-NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 21: Two women among four habitual drug peddlers have been detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988.

According to Police, the detained individuals are habitual offenders who were repeatedly involved in illicit drug trafficking activities. Multiple cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against them from time to time at Police Station Katra. Despite repeated legal action, they continued to indulge in narcotics-related offences, posing a serious threat to public safety and social order.

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Keeping in view their persistent involvement in drug trafficking and their activities prejudicial to society, Reasi Police prepared detailed dossiers against the accused after completing all codal formalities. The dossiers were forwarded through the District Police Office, Reasi, to the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, for consideration under the provisions of the PIT NDPS Act, 1988.

Upon examination of the material placed before the competent authority, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, issued detention orders against all four accused on July 18, 2026 under the PIT NDPS Act.

In compliance with the detention orders, Police today apprehended all four accused and after completing the requisite legal formalities, lodged them in the respective jails as detailed below:

They have been identified as Manjeet Kaur, wife of Late Harpreet Singh, resident of Pind Fatehpur, Amritsar, A/P Shibba Nagrota ( lodged in District Jail, Udhampur), Sanjana, daughter of Late Kala, resident of Ward No. 1, Jammu Road, Kundrorian, Katra (lodged in District Jail, Udhampur),

Rakesh Kumar, son of Bishan Dass, resident of Shibba Kandoli Nagrota, Jammu ( lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu) and Pawan Singh, son of Vakil Singh, resident of Village Serwad, Tehsil & District Reasi (lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu).